Redskins' Chris Thompson: Electric against Oakland
Thompson rushed eight times for 38 yards and caught six of seven targets for 150 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-10 victory over the Raiders.
Always known to be a receiving-oriented tailback, Thompson appears to be taking his game to new heights in 2017 behind his team-leading 19 targets in the passing game (tied with Terrelle Pryor). However, fantasy owners need to keep in mind he's topped 100 scrimmage yards only once in his previous 36 games leading up to Week 2 of this season, which suggests this statistical explosion is unlikely to persist.
