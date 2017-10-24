Redskins' Chris Thompson: Exits with toe injury
Thompson sustained a toe injury against the Eagles on Monday and is questionable to return.
Thompson had six carries for 23 yards and four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting in the 2nd half. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but any absence is a sizable blow to the Redskins' offense.
