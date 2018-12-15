Thompson (illness) , who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to play, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

While fantasy owners would be wise to check Thompson's status prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff, it appears as if the veteran running back has made enough progress in his recovery from the illness to suit up. Thompson has just 59 total yards in the two games since returning from a rib injury that kept him out of four contests.