Coach Jay Gruden indicated Wednesday that Thompson (lower leg) has made "unbelievable progress" and he anticipates him being healthy for training camp, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson missed the final six games of the 2017 campaign due to a fractured fibula suffered in November. The team hadn't previously revealed a timeline for his return to action, but Gruden's comments put a positive spin on his recovery and outlook to begin 2018. When healthy, Thompson should return to the primary pass-catching role out of the backfield for Washington. However, the addition of rookie running back Derrius Guice in the second round threatens to cut significantly into the workload of Thompson, Samaje Peine and Rob Kelley (ankle) this season. Thompson may be least impacted by the addition given Guice's reported struggles as a receiver, potentially affording him more playing time than his counterparts.