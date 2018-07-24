Thompson (broken fibula) indicated that he'll be a limited participant from the outset of training camp, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. "I'm feeling pretty good right now, I will start practicing [with] the guys from day one but just taking it slowly....the focus is to really be ready by that first regular-season game," the running back said.

Thompson avoided being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so it seems the Redskins also expect him to be available in some capacity for the start of training camp. After fracturing his fibula Nov. 19, Thompson is roughly eight months removed from surgery and, considering he had an estimated 4-to-6 month timeline to recover, is clearly not trying to rush himself back onto the field. We'll get a better feel for where he's at when training camp opens July 26.