Redskins' Chris Thompson: Expects to participate in training camp
Thompson (broken fibula) indicated that he'll be a limited participant from the outset of training camp, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. "I'm feeling pretty good right now, I will start practicing [with] the guys from day one but just taking it slowly....the focus is to really be ready by that first regular-season game," the running back said.
Thompson avoided being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so it seems the Redskins also expect him to be available in some capacity for the start of training camp. After fracturing his fibula Nov. 19, Thompson is roughly eight months removed from surgery and, considering he had an estimated 4-to-6 month timeline to recover, is clearly not trying to rush himself back onto the field. We'll get a better feel for where he's at when training camp opens July 26.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Expected to return for training camp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from OTA session•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Joined by Guice in backfield•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could return for OTAs•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Running on field•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Progressing with rehab•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB overview & 2018 strategies
If there's one lineup spot to feel at ease with, it's quarterback. There are lots to choose...
-
Quarterback Tiers 2.0
When will quarterbacks go off the draft board? Dave Richard thinks it'll be later than sooner....
-
Five big questions at QB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...