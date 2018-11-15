Thompson (ribs) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, Thompson was seen working out on the side Thursday, spurring hope that he'd elevate to a limited participant. Even if he had fit in some activity, it may note have played into the decision-making process for Sunday's game against the Texans. On Wednesday, coach Jay Gruden told Keim that Thompson is unlikely to play Week 11. If Thompson sits out for the fifth time in six contests, Kapri Bibbs would serve as the primary change-of-pace option behind Adrian Peterson.

