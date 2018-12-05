Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gains 21 yards in return
Thompson ran for three yards on three carries and added 18 yards on three catches during Monday's 28-13 loss to the Eagles. He fumbled during the contest, but the offense maintained possession.
It probably wasn't the return from injury Thompson was hoping for as he saw his second-string quarterback go down early, but the injury problems at quarterback might actually play to Thompson's advantage. Head coach Jay Gruden, after the game, stated that the playbook was limited for now-starter Mark Sanchez as he just recently arrived to Washington. Thompson, who caught a whopping 19 passes in his first two games of 2018, might be the perfect security blanket for a new passer. Look for him to get a fair share of targets, but perhaps not many yards, against a middle-of-the-pack Giants pass defense Sunday.
