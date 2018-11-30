Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets another full practice
Thompson (ribs) logged another full practice Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson is ready to return from a four-game absence Monday against the Eagles, though there's always some chance of an in-game setback when dealing with a painful rib injury. He could take a few snaps away from Adrian Peterson (shoulder), but the real loser will be fellow passing-down specialist Kapri Bibbs, who may find his roster spot in danger at some point in the near future. Thompson will kick things off with an intriguing Week 13 matchup, facing a Philadelphia defense that's allowed 6.5 receptions per game (fourth most) to running backs.
