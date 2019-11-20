Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets in limited showing Wednesday

Thompson (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday,John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson has been listed as a DNP on every Redskins injury report since Oct. 11, the result of a turf toe injury suffered Week 6 at Miami. In his absence, Adrian Peterson handled the bulk of the backfield reps while gutting through various injuries, but second-year back Derrius Guice returned to action this past Sunday versus the Jets, turning eight touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one TD. With Thompson back in the fold, he likely will take on a pass-catching role out of the backfield, when active, but the presence of Peterson and Guice hinders his potential to produce.

