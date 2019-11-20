Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets in limited showing Wednesday
Thompson (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday,John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson has been listed as a DNP on every Redskins injury report since Oct. 11, the result of a turf toe injury suffered Week 6 at Miami. In his absence, Adrian Peterson handled the bulk of the backfield reps while gutting through various injuries, but second-year back Derrius Guice returned to action this past Sunday versus the Jets, turning eight touches into 69 yards from scrimmage and one TD. With Thompson back in the fold, he likely will take on a pass-catching role out of the backfield, when active, but the presence of Peterson and Guice hinders his potential to produce.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Back on the field Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sitting again in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: No sign of impending return•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Out for Buffalo game•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: No practice reps Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Misses Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.