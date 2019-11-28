Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday
Thompson (toe) was listed as a limited on Thursday's practice report.
Thompson maintained his activity level from Wednesday, but interim coach Bill Callahan told John Keim of ESPN.com that the veteran back is progressing in his recovery from a turf toe injury. Whether or not Thompson makes the requisite headway and gets clearance to play Sunday at Carolina remains to be seen. Friday's report will reveal his odds to suit up for the first time since Week 6.
