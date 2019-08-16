Thompson carried the ball once for -1 yard in the Redskins' second preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday.

Thompson received his only carry of the contest on the team's third offensive drive, though he was tackled for a loss. More important than than preseason production has been Thompson's health, as he does not appear hampered by previous rib and ankle injuries. Though the team added to its running back depth this offseason, Thompson should be in line for plenty of targets out of the backfield this season so long as he can remain healthy.