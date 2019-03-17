Redskins' Chris Thompson: Glad Peterson is staying with team
Thompson is pleased with his team's decision to re-sign fellow running back Adrian Peterson, Zach Brook of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Peterson figures to impact Derrius Guice (knee) more so than Thompson, considering the latter gets most of his playing time on passing downs. Of course, it's still another body that demands snaps in the backfield, and the Washington offense probably won't have a ton of yards and touchdowns to go around. The team did at least get some security under center with the trade for Case Keenum, whose shortcomings as a passer likely will impact the wide receivers rather than the running backs or tight ends. Thompson thus stands a decent chance to regain his 2016 level of production, but the circumstances don't point toward a repeat of his breakout 2017 campaign (80.4 scrimmage yards, 0.6 touchdowns per game). It's also worth noting that the 28-year-old has played more than 13 games just once in his six NFL seasons.
