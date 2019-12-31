Redskins' Chris Thompson: Headed for free agency
Thompson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thompson still appeal as a passing-down specialist, with potential to establish a degree of fantasy value if he lands on a team that's committed to feeding him snaps and targets. However, he's 29 years old and hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since 2016, so he may need to settle for a short-term contract without much guaranteed money. Thompson finished the 2019 campaign with 37 carries for 138 yards and 42 receptions for 378 yards on 58 targets, failing to score a touchdown in 11 games. His chances to return to Washington partially depend on whether the team's new general manager and head coach -- whoever they might be -- believe Derrius Guice can stay healthy and handle passing downs.
