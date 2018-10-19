Redskins' Chris Thompson: Headed for game-time decision
Thompson (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, with the expectation he'll come down to a game-time decision, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Thompson reportedly didn't do much at Friday's practice, and coach Jay Gruden wants to see how the running back looks during pregame warmups Sunday. Another absence would leave Kapri Bibbs as the pass-catching complement to Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) in the Washington backfield. Peterson also is listed as questionable, but he doesn't seem to be in any real danger of missing the game.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Considered 'day-to-day'•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Inactive Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Viewed as game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...