Thompson (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Dallas, with the expectation he'll come down to a game-time decision, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson reportedly didn't do much at Friday's practice, and coach Jay Gruden wants to see how the running back looks during pregame warmups Sunday. Another absence would leave Kapri Bibbs as the pass-catching complement to Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) in the Washington backfield. Peterson also is listed as questionable, but he doesn't seem to be in any real danger of missing the game.