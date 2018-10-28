Thompson (ribs) carried three times for 13 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional nine yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.

Thompson returned from a two-game injury absence, but the game flow benefited Adrian Peterson, who racked up 156 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27 touches. Perhaps Thompson is still working his way back to full fitness, but his lack of usage is probably the result of a combination of factors. He should be more involved net Sunday as his team tries to keep pace with the Falcons.