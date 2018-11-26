Redskins' Chris Thompson: Hoping to play Week 13
Thompson (ribs) said Monday he's encouraged by his progress and is hopeful to return for Week 13 at Philadelphia, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson reportedly looked sharp during individual drills at Monday's practice, taking a big step forward after he failed to participate in any fashion the past four weeks. He seems to be on track for at least a limited practice Thursday when the Redskins release their initial Week 13 injury report. The team has an extra day to prepare for a crucial NFC East matchup on Monday Night Football.
