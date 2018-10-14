Redskins' Chris Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (ribs/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
The Redskins will thus be without their top pass-catching back and No. 1 targeted player overall this season. Thompson will join Jamison Crowder (ankle) on the sideline Sunday, allowing Jordan Reed, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson to see plenty of looks from Alex Smith.
