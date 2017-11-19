Redskins' Chris Thompson: Injures leg Sunday
Thompson was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg during Sunday's game at New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thompson's leg was rolled up on by Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, per Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune. Due to the likely severity of the injury, Thompson may not return to the contest, ending his day with four carries for 17 yards and a 16-yard touchdown reception on his only target. With Rob Kelley (ankle) out for the year, the Redskins backfield has been whittled down to Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall.
