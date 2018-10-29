Thompson suffered another rib injury during Sunday's' 20-13 win over the Giants, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After missing back-to-back games while recovering from rib and knee injuries, Thompson managed just three carries for 13 yards and two catches for nine yards in his return to the lineup. A heavy dose of Adrian Peterson played a part in Thompson's disappointing stat line, with the Redskins leaning on a power rushing attack in a game they controlled from start to finish. Coach Jay Gruden said Thompson suffered an injury to the other side of his rib cage at some point along the way, hinting that the pass-catching back will show up on the injury report once again heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Falcons. Another absence would free up work for Kapri Bibbs on passing downs while perhaps opening up a few extra snaps for the red-hot Peterson.

