Redskins' Chris Thompson: Leads team in receiving yards

Thompson carried four times for four yards and caught four of five targets for 56 additional yards during Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Thompson led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, though all the pass-catchers struggled to produce with Dwayne Haskins taking over under center. He didn't make much of an impact in the ground game, but he figures to remain involved as a valuable receiving option regardless of who is under center. With his team expected to trail early in next Sunday's home matchup against the Patriots, Thompson could be quite busy.