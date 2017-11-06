Redskins' Chris Thompson: Leads team in rushing Sunday
Thompson rushed four times for 20 yards and caught four of six pass attempts for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Seahawks.
He was the Redskins' leading rusher in the contest, despite seeing 10 fewer carries than Rob Kelley. Additionally, Thompson was Kirk Cousins' second most-targeted pass catcher for the second straight week, this time behind Vernon Davis. While the FSU product's size may keep him from ever completely usurping early-down or goal-line work from Kelley, Thompson ought to see at least a few more opportunities as long as he proves the more effective back.
