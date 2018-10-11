Thompson (ribs/knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson had been listed as limited Wednesday when the team only staged a walk-through session and it appears he was unable to dramatically raise his involvement in Thursday's full-pad practice. The running back's restrictions shouldn't be viewed as a major obstacle toward his availability for the Week 6 matchup with the Panthers, as the Redskins likely would have withheld him entirely from Thursday's session if there was any legitimate concern about his health. Even so, he may need to put in a full practice Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

