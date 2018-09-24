Thompson took six carries for 17 yards and caught one of two targets for no gain in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers.

Coming off back-to-back big games to start the season, Thompson showed us how low his floor can be when the Redskins win by a comfortable margin. With Adrian Peterson getting 19 carries and Alex Smith attempting just 20 passes, Thompson was only on the field for 41 percent of Washington's snaps on offense. There should be better days ahead after a Week 4 bye, particularly in Week 5 when the Redskins travel to New Orleans. Thompson still leads the team in targets (23) and catches (20), with only Peterson ahead of him in scrimmage yards (238).