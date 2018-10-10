Thompson (rib, knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Following Monday's blowout loss in New Orleans, the Redskins held a walk-through instead of an actual practice. While the participation levels merely serve as estimates, it's a good sign the team listed Thompson as 'limited' rather than 'DNP'. The same goes for Adrian Peterson (shoulder), while wideouts Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee) were both labeled as non-participants. Oddly enough, Jordan Reed is Washington's only key skill-position player without any designation on the injury report. It's a situation that could lead to additional looks for Thompson in Week 6 against the Panthers, unless his own injuries turn out to be more serious than they initially appear. He was removed from Monday's loss in the fourth quarter and deemed questionable to return, but there was never any reason to bring him back with the game entirely out of reach.