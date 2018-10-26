Thompson (ribs/knee) was a full practice participant Friday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The full session marks a big step forward after Thompson sat out the past two weeks despite logging limited participation in every practice. This supports his stated expectation of returning from a two-game absence, though coach Jay Gruden sounded a bit less confident. Given that Thompson is listed as questionable, we'll want to keep a close eye on the inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. His return would push Kapri Bibbs out of a role in the Washington offense.