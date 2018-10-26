Redskins' Chris Thompson: Logs full practice
Thompson (ribs/knee) was a full practice participant Friday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
The full session marks a big step forward after Thompson sat out the past two weeks despite logging limited participation in every practice. This supports his stated expectation of returning from a two-game absence, though coach Jay Gruden sounded a bit less confident. Given that Thompson is listed as questionable, we'll want to keep a close eye on the inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. His return would push Kapri Bibbs out of a role in the Washington offense.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Listed as questionable again•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Status remains up in air•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Takes part in practice again•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Plans to return this week•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Inactive Week 7•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Unlikely to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...