Redskins' Chris Thompson: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Thompson (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Thompson logged a trio of limited practice last week, but he was ultimately ruled out to face the Lions. The veteran running back has missed five straight games due to a lingering toe injury, but he appears to be making progress in his recovery. With Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson (toe) and Wendell Smallwood all in the mix, it remains to be seen what sort of role Thompson will play in Washington's backfield when cleared to retake the field.

