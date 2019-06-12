Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looking good in minicamp
Thompson does not appear to be hampered by a rib or ankle injury during minicamp, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Thompson said in May that he's still experiencing soreness in his surgically-repaired leg, but he's reportedly looked "agile" as a receiver out of the backfield and in the slot during OTAs this spring. Meanwhile, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reported that Thompson remains locked in as the third-down back in a backfield that wants to reserve early-down work for Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice (knee). It might be a slight surprise if Thompson approaches the 33.4 percent share of backfield snaps he had in 2017, let alone the 45.9 percent share he commanded in 2016, but he at least seems set for a role that should allow for a statistical rebound from his disappointing 2018 campaign.
