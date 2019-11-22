Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looking shaky for Week 12
Thompson (toe) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit
Bill Callahan said he expects Adrian Peterson (toe) to play through a questionable tag, while the coach was less confident in Thompson's availability, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports. Even if he does end up active, Thompson likely will be restricted to passing downs. Washington's inactive list will be available around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.
