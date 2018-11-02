Thompson (ribs) isn't practicing Friday and doesn't seem likely to be available for Sunday's game against Atlanta, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Thompson overcame a rib injury to suit up for the Redskins' 20-13 win over the Giants in Week 8, but he injured the other side of his ribs along the way. He's now been held out of practice all week, with John Keim of ESPN.com relaying that the running back has been showing visible signs of pain just standing around in the locker room. Coach Jay Gruden suggested the team will take a cautious approach with Thompson, so it won't come as any surprise if the 28-year-old is ruled out when the Redskins release their final injury report later Friday.