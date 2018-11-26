Thompson (ribs) went through individual drills Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Thompson was held out for a sixth time in seven games when Washington faced Dallas on Thanksgiving. He now hopes to take advantage of a long break between games as the Redskins prepare for a Monday matchup with the Eagles in Week 13. The early signs hint at some chance for a return, with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington noting that Thompson looked quick during Monday's practice.

