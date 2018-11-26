Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looks good in individual drills
Thompson (ribs) went through individual drills Monday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Unable to practice in any capacity last week, Thompson was held out for a sixth time in seven games when Washington faced Dallas on Thanksgiving. He now hopes to take advantage of a long break between games as the Redskins prepare for a Monday matchup with the Eagles in Week 13. The early signs hint at some chance for a return, with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington noting that Thompson looked quick during Monday's practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Ruled out for Thanksgiving•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Skips practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Remains sidelined Monday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Ruled out for third straight week•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Missing practice again•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Fails to practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12