Coach Jay Gruden said Thompson (leg) looks "fantastic" in practice, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson has been held out for the entire preseason despite taking part in practice since the beginning of training camp. There hasn't ever been much doubt about his Week 1 availability, but the running back did acknowledge that he may not be the best version of himself right away. Thompson saw his 2017 season end in November when he suffered a fractured fibula accompanied by ligament damage around his ankle. He's locked in as Washington's passing-down back, with the potential for some big PPR outings when the team goes pass-heavy.

