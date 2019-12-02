Redskins' Chris Thompson: Makes minor impact vs. Panthers
Thompson (toe) carried three times for 14 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional 15 yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.
Thompson, who returned from a long injury absence, was seemingly eased back into action. Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice combined for 25 touches and three touchdowns while carrying the team to an improbable road victory. Thompson could become a bigger factor in the passing game next Sunday against the Packers, but the presence of his two aforementioned teammates could limit his upside.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Returns to action Week 13•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: On track to return•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets 'limited' tag Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Sitting out another game•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Trending toward another absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: Changing of the guard
There may not be any absolute must-start players on the waiver wire for Week 14, but there...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...