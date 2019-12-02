Redskins' Chris Thompson: Makes minor impact vs. Panthers

Thompson (toe) carried three times for 14 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional 15 yards during Sunday's 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Thompson, who returned from a long injury absence, was seemingly eased back into action. Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice combined for 25 touches and three touchdowns while carrying the team to an improbable road victory. Thompson could become a bigger factor in the passing game next Sunday against the Packers, but the presence of his two aforementioned teammates could limit his upside.