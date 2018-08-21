Coach Jay Gruden admitted Thompson may not suit up this preseason, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins are being especially cautious with the veteran running back, whose 2017 season ended Nov. 19 due to a broken right fibula. In a backfield beset by injuries yet again, the approach is understandable, but getting game action before the regular season likely would be a boost to Thompson's confidence. When (or if) he's healthy, he'll take on a third-down role alongside whichever of Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine (ankle) and Adrian Peterson is healthy at the time.

