Redskins' Chris Thompson: Misses Wednesday's practice
Thompson (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson is considered day-to-day due to a lingering toe injury, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. The 29-year-old has missed Washington's last two contests, and his chances of suiting up Sunday against Buffalo will likely come down to what he's able to do during the week's final two practices. Wendell Smallwood would likely retain a role as the Redskins' primary change-of-pace option if Thompson sits out another game.
