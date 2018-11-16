Redskins' Chris Thompson: Missing practice again
Thompson (ribs) isn't practicing Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson worked out on a side field Thursday but was listed as a non-participant. He seems to be headed for a third straight absence when the Redskins host the Texans on Sunday, though it's possible he'll be listed as questionable on the final injury report.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Trending toward another absence•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still limited by pain•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not participating in practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...