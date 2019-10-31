Redskins' Chris Thompson: No practice reps Thursday

Thompson (toe) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Thompson has yet to practice since injuring his toe Week 6 at Miami. Despite this fact, he's considered day-to-day, per Ben Standig of The Athletic. Both Thompson and Adrian Peterson (ankle) haven't taken the field this week, which could give Wendell Smallwood and Craig Reynolds an opportunity to contribute this weekend in the event one or both are limited or sidelined.

