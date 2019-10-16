Redskins' Chris Thompson: No practice Wednesday

Thompson (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson came out of Sunday's win over the Dolphins with a mild case of turf toe, leaving his availability for the Week 7 matchup with San Francisco uncertain. In the event that Thompson is forced to miss time, expect Wendell Smallwood to serve as the top backup behind No. 1 back Adrian Peterson.

