Redskins' Chris Thompson: No sign of impending return

Interim coach Bill Callahan said Thompson (toe) is still sidelined, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Until Thompson makes his first appearance at practice since picking up turf toe Week 6, he'll won't be a part of the Redskins' backfield plans. Expect Adrian Peterson to continue to lead the way, though second-year back Derrius Guice is slated to get plenty of opportunity, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

