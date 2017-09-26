Redskins coach Jay Gruden reiterated Monday that when healthy, Rob Kelley (ribs) will act as the team's lead running back and suggested that Thompson won't be in store for a larger role in the offense, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "[Thompson is] going to keep pushing me for [more carries], but he's not going to get them," Gruden said.

Thompson has been the Redskins' top weapon through the first three contests, averaging 8.5 yards per carry on 14 totes and amassing 231 receiving yards on his way to four scores. For all Thompson's success, the Redskins' coaching staff is cognizant that the fifth-year back is at his best when he's deployed as a pass catcher or change-of-pace runner rather than as a chain mover between the tackles. Because the latter situations are where most of the carries will come from, either Kelley or Samaje Perine (hand) looks bound to outpace Thompson in touches most weeks, but Thompson shouldn't have much trouble besting them in terms of efficiency. Even so, it's unlikely that Thompson will continue ripping off big plays to the extent he has through the first three games, making it somewhat risky for fantasy owners to rely on him as a viable weekly option.