Thompson (leg) isn't listed on the injury report for Week 1 in Arizona, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Despite being cleared for full participation in the early days of training camp, Thompson was held out for the entire preseason to ensure he made it to Week 1 without any issues. His availability for the opener has never truly been in question, but he did acknowledge in late July that it likely will take him some time to regain his top form. Thompson suffered a fractured fibula in Week 11 last year, with the injury accompanied by some ligament damage around his ankle. He figures to handle most of the passing-down snaps while Adrian Peterson serves as the lead ballcarrier.

More News
Our Latest Stories