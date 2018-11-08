Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not participating in practice
Thompson (ribs) wasn't spotted taking part in practice Thursday during the portion of the session that was available to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson hasn't practiced in any fashion since re-injuring his rib cage Oct. 28 against the Giants and appears on track to miss his fourth game of the season Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Assuming Thompson can't go, Kapri Bibbs would work as the Redskins' primary passing-down back.
