At this stage, Thompson (lower leg) remains on pace to be ready for training camp. "As players, we're known to try and rush and get back on that field as quick as we possibly can," Thompson noted. "We have some time before training camp and OTA's coming around, so I'm just going to be smart and trust the trainers and go from there."

Thompson is still using crutches after fracturing his fibula on Nov. 19, but with his expected recovery time in the four-to-six month range, it's understandable that he plans to be in line to be a go when training camp rolls around. In 10 games prior to his injury, the 27-year-old recorded 64 carries for 294 yards and two TDs and caught 39 of his 54 targets for 510 yards and four TDs. Thompson is signed through the 2019 season and figures to remain a key cog in the Washington backfield next season, with his pass-catching ability giving him strong PPR utility, while the 5-foot-8, 191-pounder presumably works in tandem with power backs Samaje Perine and Rob Kelley, among others.