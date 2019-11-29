Redskins' Chris Thompson: On track to return

Thompson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina, but coach Bill Callahan expects the running back to be active, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson is on track for his first appearance since Week 6, presumably taking over for Wendell Smallwood on passing downs. The 29-year-old likely will form a three-headed backfield along with Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson, making it difficult to count on any one player for considerable volume or fantasy production.