Redskins' Chris Thompson: Out for another practice

Thompson (toe) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

With Thompson sidelined for the second practice in a row, the Redskins turned to Wendell Smallwood and practice squad running back Craig Reynolds to fill first-team reps on passing plays, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic. Interim coach Bill Callahan's decision to hand reps to Reynolds suggests the Redskins will likely add him to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, a transaction that would signal Thompson is on track to be inactive for that contest.

