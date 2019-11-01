Redskins' Chris Thompson: Out for Buffalo game
Thompson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Thompson hasn't logged any level of practice participation since injuring his toe Week 6. Wendell Smallwood will continue to handle passing downs behind Adrian Peterson.
