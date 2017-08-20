Thompson carried twice for one yard but brought in all five of his targets for 52 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.

Thompson served as a valuable safety valve for Kirk Cousins on more than one occasion while the offense sputtered during the first four drives. He also ripped off an impressive 29-yard reception midway through the second quarter and was the team's leader in receptions while tying multiple players for the high-water mark in targets. Thompson should once again have a robust role as a passing-down back in the coming campaign, while also seeing a modest number of carries.