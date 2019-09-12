Thompson has a new backfield mate (Adrian Peterson) after Derrius Guice underwent surgery on a torn meniscus, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Guice came out of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia with yet another knee injury that will force a lengthy absence. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Guice is "out indefinitely," which elevates Peterson to a familiar role. Behind Peterson, Thompson will serve his typical pass-catching role out of the backfield. In Week 1, it translated to seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 68 yards in addition to a trio of carries for 10 yards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week