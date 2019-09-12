Redskins' Chris Thompson: Part of amended backfield
Thompson has a new backfield mate (Adrian Peterson) after Derrius Guice underwent surgery on a torn meniscus, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Guice came out of Sunday's loss at Philadelphia with yet another knee injury that will force a lengthy absence. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Guice is "out indefinitely," which elevates Peterson to a familiar role. Behind Peterson, Thompson will serve his typical pass-catching role out of the backfield. In Week 1, it translated to seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 68 yards in addition to a trio of carries for 10 yards.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Piles up 78 scrimmage yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gets only one carry•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Looking good in minicamp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Still dealing with soreness•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Put on notice with draft pick•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Glad Peterson is staying with team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...