Redskins' Chris Thompson: Picks up foot injury

Thompson suffered a foot injury during Sunday's game at Miami.

Deemed questionable to return, Thompson will finish the day with three carries for 12 yards and two receptions (on three targets) for eight yards if he's unable to do so. Without Thompson, Adrian Peterson and Wendell Smallwood are the only two running backs available to the Redskins offense.

