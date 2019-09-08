Thompson carried three times for 10 yards and caught seven of 10 targets for an additional 68 yards during Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.

Thompson wasn't involved much in the early going, but as the Eagles pulled ahead he became a large part of the attack and finished with the team lead in targets. It was more of the same from Thompson, who has managed to make a significant impact as a pass catcher throughout his career, when healthy. Washington is expected to trail often this season, including next Sunday's home matchup against the Cowboys, so he could be utilized quite often for as long as he's available.