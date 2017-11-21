Washington placed Thompson (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Thompson, who leads the Redskins in both rushing (294) and receiving (510) yards this season, will be shut down for the team's final six games after fracturing his right fibula in Sunday's loss to the Saints. The Redskins signed LeShun Daniels from their practice squad to fill his spot in the backfield, but it's expected that Byron Marshall will settle in as the team's top pass-catching back while Samaje Perine leads the ground attack the rest of the way.