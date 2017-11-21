Redskins' Chris Thompson: Placed on injured reserve
Washington placed Thompson (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Thompson, who leads the Redskins in both rushing (294) and receiving (510) yards this season, will be shut down for the team's final six games after fracturing his right fibula in Sunday's loss to the Saints. The Redskins signed LeShun Daniels from their practice squad to fill his spot in the backfield, but it's expected that Byron Marshall will settle in as the team's top pass-catching back while Samaje Perine leads the ground attack the rest of the way.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Slated for surgery•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Fractures fibula Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Injures leg Sunday•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could exploit Saints on screen passes•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Totals 67 yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Leads team in rushing Sunday•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.